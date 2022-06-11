Kayan Mata: You can’t live long if you hold a man with charm – Ibiyeomie





By Gabriel Olawale

Founder and Presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie has admonished women using Kayan Mata to hold a man to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ, saying that woman who uses charm to hold a man does not live long.

Speaking during day three of Spiritual Empowerment, Ibiyeomie said whatever God doeth lasts forever, but man made doesn’t.

“All of you who also have Kayan Mata, give your life to Christ because if you don’t give your life, it can also destroy you. They will not tell you the consequences of it. In case you don’t know, go and ask your mother. No woman uses charm to hold a man that lives long; find out!

“When the woman gets to a particular age, the thing will just vanish and she will die. Look at women who use charm, they don’t live long. They will have cancer or one thing that will kill them. The witch doctors will not tell you.

“Satan will give you money with time bomb because he does not have anything…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper