Muslim-Muslim ticket: El-Rufai asks media to take religion out of politics, governance

By Miftaudeen Raji

In the wake of speculations in the media that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC may field a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election, Governor Nasru El-Rufai of Kaduna State has urged the media to set aside religion from politics and governance in Nigeria.

El-Rufai, while speaking on the issue on Channels TV’s political show, Politics Today, noted that the media should be on the lookout for competence, capacity, capability and delivery.

He said, “I don’t think we should be looking at religion. We want to develop this country. When I get into a plane, I don’t ask the religion of the pilot. When I go to the hospital, I don’t ask for the doctor’s religion of the doctor, I just want to get well. I just want to get to my destination when in an aircraft.

“The way the media and many irresponsible people try to inject religion into politics and governance is sad and pathetic, and will not take us anywhere.

He described…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper