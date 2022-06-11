Obaseki, PMAN mourn passing of music maestro, Osayomore Joseph





By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) have mourned the passing of music maestro, Osayomore Joseph.

In a statement on Saturday, Obaseki, described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.”

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.”

The governor noted, “His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.

“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper