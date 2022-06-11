Okada ban by Lagos govt and matters arising





By Adekunle Adekoya

READERS of this column must be wondering why so much attention is being paid to the Okada problem, when there are equally other problems that, on the surface of it, outweigh the issue.

Considering that we’re in the political season, there is fixation on events in the political arena, especially as it concerns the presidential candidates of the two major parties, the PDP and the APC. While the PDP has picked its presidential candidate, the APC has just concluded screening of 23 aspirants, one of whom will emerge either as the choice of the incumbent, or otherwise. The nation is waiting.

In the seven days between the last edition of this column and this one, power generation crashed to an abysmal 2,000 MW and much of the nation remained in darkness. The only areas that remain lit are those where diesel generators are roaring, or solar-powered inverters providing illumination.

A few more Nigerians lit up their homes with petrol generators. Those…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper