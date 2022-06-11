Owo massacre, a message to us-Soyinka





Professor Wole Soyinka

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Nobel laureate and renowned playwright, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has described the terror attack in Owo, last Sunday, as a message to the South West.

Soyinka made the remark when he visited Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Friday, at his office, Alagbaka, Akure on a condolence visit over the terror attack in Owo.

He described the terror attack as a message, adding that “We are dealing with people who are obsessed with domination; it is in their blood, it is in their creed, their psyche that they need to dominate.”

The Nobel laureate noted that the attack was on Governor Akeredolu who has been showing leadership in terms of internal liberation.

“He was targeted and there is no question about that. It was not an accident, and it is passing a massage to the rest of us. That is why I’m here. I want the Governor to know that we have received the message.

“We understand it and we came to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper