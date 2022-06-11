Owo massacre: Native leaders ‘ll henceforth protect us, our churches —Catholic Bishop





•Says, we know how to do it better, security agencies can’t be trusted anymore

•No more confidence Buhari government can protect anybody



•Yorubaland ‘ll not be like Zamfara, we can’t be displaced from our land



By Dayo Johnson, Akure

As condemnations continued to trail the gruesome murder of over 50 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state last week, Saturday Vanguard cornered the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade.

He lamented that the security agencies acted dumb and unprofessional on the killings, and that Nigerians and the church have lost confidence in the Buhari’s government securing them. He stressed the need to resort to self-defense.

Excerpts

How will you describe last weekend’s attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo by gunmen?

I’m very disappointed, very angry and humiliated. In a country that has a history of cohesion, unity, and collaboration among citizens, in a country where we…





