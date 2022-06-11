We buy military uniforms for N20,000 to operate — Kidnap gang





•Exposes identity of arms suppliers; explains why victims were raped, killed

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau – Intelligence Response Team,FIB-IRT have arrested 14 self confessed members of a notorious kidnap gang that have been on its wanted list over series of kidnappings, armed robberies and cattle rustling in the northern region of Nigeria.

The susepcts among who were thier arms suppliers, revealed how they raped female victims , with a threat to come back for them if they opened up on the rape.

They also revealed how they bought Military uniforms used during operation, from thier contact.

Luck ran against members of the gang following the arrest of one of them,Abdullahi Abubakar a.k.a Abdul Lawyer while he was having a meeting with an alleged informant on a planned kidnap operation in Plateau state.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that Abubakar, a herder was once arrested and detained at Bokkos Divisional Police headquarters for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper