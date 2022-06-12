2023 Igbo Presidency: I’ve no confidence in Obiozor; he’s no longer my President — Umahi explodes





…I will continue to say that Ebonyi will never be Biafra

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend, expressed disappointment over the alleged display of misconduct by the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, Prof George Obiozor during the conduct of the last All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential primary election in Abuja.

The Governor who stated this while addressing a mammoth crowd that received him in Ebonyi, after the Party’s residential primary election, added that he was dissatisfied with the political actors from South East Zone, for not justifying the agitations against the marginalization of Ndigbo.

He particularly accused the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor for toeing the path of politics, instead of making himself a rallying point during the struggle for the Igbo Presidency over the weekend.

“Prof. Obiozor could not stand for Igbo when it mattered so much, it is a very big…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper