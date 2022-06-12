2023: Opportunity to build on June 12, 1993 mustn’t be squandered – Sanwo-Olu





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed optimism in Nigeria democracy saying, the forthcoming 2023 general polls is a new opportunity to build on the hope and the potential of June 12, 1993, which must not be squandered 29 years after.

Sanwo-Olu, made the remark on Sunday in his address on the occasion of June 12, Democracy Day, in commemoration of the famous June 12, 1993 Presidential elections that were widely adjudged to be the freest and fairest in the history of Nigeria, believed to have been won by Are-Ona Kankanfo of Yoruba-land, Moshood Kasimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola, but which were tragically annulled by the military dictatorship at the time.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “On this auspicious occasion of Democracy Day 2022, we celebrate all your efforts and commitment to the development of Lagos State, and to the strengthening of our democratic ideals.

“Let Democracy Day be a reminder of the importance of joining hands to build…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper