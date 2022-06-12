Benue APC crisis deepens as Gemade talks tough





… says party didn’t hold guber primary, blames Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Crisis continues to rock the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State as one of the governorship aspirants, Senator Barnabas Gemade, has maintained that the party failed to hold gubernatorial primary election as stipulated by the guidelines, insisting that he has no hand in the suit of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over the matter and would not be blackmailed by the enemies of APC.

Gemade, in a statement in Makurdi by his Media Assistant, Solo Dzuah, yesterday, reiterated that those accusing him of conniving with the PDP and Governor Samuel Ortom to disqualify Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as the candidate of the APC were being untruthful.

“It is funny, to say the least as up till now, there is no candidate of the APC in Benue and if their is any, that should be my Principal Senator Gemade because primary elections were not held in Benue state”, he stated.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper