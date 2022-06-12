Democracy Day: ActionAid makes case for Nigerian women, youths, PWDs





By Bashir Bello, KANO

As Nigeria mark 23 years of uninterrupted democracy, a human rights non-governmental organization, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, has said that for Nigeria to uphold the pillars and ethos of it consolidating democracy, all groups such as women, youths and Persons With Disabilities, PWDs must be actively involved in the democratic and governance processes in the country.

ActionAid Nigeria’s Programmes Director, Suwaiba Muhammad Dankabo, made this known during a rally organized by the group in collaboration with Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI) and Centre for Information, Technology and Development (CITAD) to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day in Kano.

Dankabo further said that over the years, Nigeria’s democracy has been largely characterised by the exclusion of women, young people and PWDs, in the processes hence the need to change the trend.

She went ahead to say that the cycle of persons were yet to attain the level of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper