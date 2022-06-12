Family confirms death of Sports business mogul, Noel Okorougo





Nigeria has lost a great sports financier and business mogul.

Noel Chukwuemeka Okorougo has passed on. He fought bravely but lost the battle with cancer in Geneva, Switzerland last week, June 8, to be precise. He was 69.

His brother, Ujunwa Okorougo broke the sad news to Vanguard at the weekend. ‘He was a mentor, brother and friend to many who will sorely miss him,” Ujunwa said. Noel Okorougo was a Nigerian sports ambassador, a position the federal government bestowed on him for his contributions to sports development in Nigeria. He was named sports ambassador along with Segun Odegbami by then sports minister, Emeka Omeruah who is now late.

Shortly after the USA ’94 World Cup where Nigeria emerged joint best entertaining team with Brazil and placed 5th in the world Fifa ranking, Noel marketed Nigeria to Nike who signed a huge contract as Nigeria’s kit sponsors. The Nigeria Football Association then earned huge money from the contract. Supply of kits was tremendous and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper