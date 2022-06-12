June 12: Consider future of Nigerian children in your policies – Oluwo of Ìwọ to politicians





.

By Biodun Busari

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi has urged Nigerian leaders at the corridor of powers to consider formulating and implementing policies that will be favourable to the future of Nigerian children.

The monarch opined that the survival of the nation’s democracy is mostly determined on how political leaders manage the Nigerian resources.

Oba Akanbi gave the advice in a statement titled: “Democracy Day: Oluwo Sends Message to Nigerians,” in commemoration of June 12 Democracy Day celebration on Sunday.

The Paramount Ruler also pledged that he would use his influence to always promote traditional democracy which encompasses freedom, accountability and transparency in governance.

Akanbi said: “Democracy endears and creates a sense of togetherness. It promotes collectivity, equity, equality, accountability and transparency. Where these are lacking, the intention of her actors is put to test.

“The onus of Nigeria’s democracy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper