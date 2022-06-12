Make society better with your positions, Okowa charges leaders 





Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on people in authority to use their positions to make the lives of the people they lead better.

Okowa made the call on Sunday at a Thanksgiving Service for the 3rd anniversary of the 7th Assembly of Delta House of Assembly held at Living Faith Church, Asaba.

He said that God allowed people to be in positions of authority to add value to the lives of others in the society.

“I am glad to be with us as Delta State House of Assembly celebrates its third year in the 7th Assembly.

“I thank God for the members as they celebrate and as you have come to thank God, you are asking God to do more for us as a state.

“I recall that, unfortunately, we lost two members of that House but we thank God for those that are alive to celebrate today,” he said.

While congratulating members of the Assembly on the anniversary, the governor lauded them for the good working relations between the executive and the legislative arms of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper