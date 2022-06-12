N1bn priests’ homes to be completed next year — Idigbe





.

By Henry Ojelu

The N1billion St. John Mary Vianney Priests Home (SJMVPH) project is expected to be completed next year, Chairman of the Fundraising Subcommittee, Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, has said.

He spoke at the turning of the sod and fundraising ceremony at the St Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland in Lagos.

The SJMVHP is a project undertaken by the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos to build a befitting home for the ageing population of priests.

The project committee, headed by Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Anthony Fadairo, was constituted in 2019 by the Archbishop of the metropolitan see of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Adewale Martins.

Idigbe told reporters that the project was a solution to the lack of accommodation for retired priests who have no home to go back to.

He said: “A priest leaves the family to serve. When they retire, returning home brings pressures, which the whole idea of celibacy tries to avoid.

“So it lies on the laity to take care of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper