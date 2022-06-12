RELEASE OF KIDNAPPED TRAIN PASSENGERS: How ex-generals, Gumi’s spokesman, prof convinced terrorists





Following the lease of 11 kidnapped Abuja-bound train passengers, indications have emerged that an associate of Sheik Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu, spearheaded the dialogue that led to the release of the captives by terrorists.

Mamu, who doubles as the spokesman for Gumi, acted as a middle man and lead negotiator between the Federal Government and the terrorists.

The victims were said to have been released yesterday after a series of negotiations with their abductors.

Confirming the development, Mamu said male captors were released on health grounds while females were categorized among the vulnerable and were let go for that reason.

The abductees were kidnapped on March 28, 2022, when terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train.

Some passengers were killed in the incident that saw no fewer than 61 people being abducted.

