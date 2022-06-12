RUNNING MATES: Battle for Muslim-Muslim ticket rages as El-Rufai, Fani-Kayode, others back pairing





Tinubu and Atiku

By Omeiza Ajayi, Bashir Bello & Tony Nwankwo

Controversy over the possibility of Muslim running mates emerging for the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar respectively, escalated at the weekend.

Those who defended Muslim-Muslim ticket for either candidates, especially Tinubu, include Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, and a member of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also weighed into the controversy, saying such a ticket was possible.

The emergence of Tinubu and Atiku, both Muslims, had stoked the debate about the desirability of Muslims equally emerging as their running mates. The case of Tinubu has, particularly, been in the front burner as many argue that, being a southerner, it may be difficult to find a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper