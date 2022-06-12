Safety of Nigeria, collective responsibility, says Oyetola





Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, on Sunday, said that addressing the current security challenges in the country must be seen as a collective responsibility of all Nigerians.

Oyetola, who noted that providing security was a major duty of government, said it also required the support of citizenry to provide the partnership upon which the security architecture could be improved.

The governor said this during the turbaning of Mallam Ayuba Lugu, as the new Seriki of Hausa Community in lbokun town, Obokun Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said that continuous weaponisation of religion, ethnicity and promotion of cultural differences must stop, for the country to remain peaceful and united.

He harped on the need for social cohesion through dialogue, justice and equity to sustain peaceful co-existence among people living in the country.

The governor said…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper