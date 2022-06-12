Surge in food prices will hinder poverty alleviation progress in Nigeria – World Bank

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

The World Bank has warned that the rising trend in prices of food items will reverse the progress of poverty alleviation in Nigeria.

The World Bank gave this warning in a report titled, Global Economic Prospects, released over the weekend.

In Nigeria, Food inflation rate rose, month-on-month, MoM, to 2.0 percent in April   from 1.62 percent in January according to the data from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS.

While noting that the rising price of goods and services, partly induced by the supply disruptions owing to the war

in Ukraine, has weekend economic growth in Nigeria and other countries in the Sub Saharan Africa region, the World Bank stressed that the slowdown in growth pandemic induced losses in per capital income across the region.

It further projected that this could reverse recent progress in poverty alleviation in countries where vulnerable populations are sizable like Nigeria and Democratic Republic of…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

