5 disturbing economic trends to watch





By Dele Sobowale

THE 2023 General Elections could not have come at a worse time for Nigeria. Right now, the President, the Vice President, the Attorney-General and several ministers (even those who did not resign) are totally focused on politics.

One cannot help getting the impression that officials of this administration act as if the major dynamics of our economy, all of which are trending downwards, will wait until after the 2023 elections. Nothing can be further from the truth. Some things won’t wait for Buhari before they get worse and reach cataclysmic proportions.

If Buhari and Osinbajo are too engrossed with politics to govern, they should appoint a committee; give it interim powers to sort out the problems we will inevitably face.

Five of them are discussed below.

Food crisis

“When your neighbour’s wall is on fire, it becomes your business.” – Horace, 65-8BC

I want to believe that the Federal Government is honestly working on averting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper