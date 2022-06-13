ANAN restates commitment to zero tolerance for fraud





The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to its zero-tolerance policy for financial mismanagement in the wake of allegations of missing N80 billion funds levelled against suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris.

This was contained in a statement signed by ANAN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Olushola Fasua which stated; “Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has been inundated with enquiries concerning the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris since the break of the news of his alleged involvement in N80 Billion fraud.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Association is monitoring developments on this matter with keen interest. We are aware that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is investigating the matter. The Association will await the outcome of the investigation to decide on the next line of action.

“It is apposite to…





