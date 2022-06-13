Blood Donor Day: Prioritise national blood transfusion services, WHO urges African Govts





By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Blood Donor Day, today, the World Health Organisation, WHO has urged African governments and political leaders to prioritise the provision of adequate human and financial resources to secure the future of national blood transfusion services.

Making the call in her message to mark the day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti also called for more people to become regular blood donors.

According to her, a blood service that gives patients access to safe blood and blood products, in sufficient quantities, is a key component of an effective health system.

The theme of this year’ is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives,” this highlights the critical role of voluntary blood donations in saving lives, and enhancing community solidarity and social cohesion by donating just one unit of blood can save the lives of up to three…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper