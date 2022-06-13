Democracy Day: FG recognizes Kingibe as former Vice President





Kingibe

Jonathan, Lawan, CJN among special guests

-As 3 persons slump at parade

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—ALHAJI Babagana Kingibe, the running mate of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola, was on Monday at the Democracy Day celebration at Eagle Square, Abuja, introduced as a former Vice President.

The Master of Ceremony at the occasion during the photo session invited Kingibe, who he introduced as former Vice President to join in a group photograph with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is as at least three persons collapsed during the military parade to mark the 2022 Democracy Day.

The individuals, believed to be members of the different units of the military, apparently succumbed to the pressure of work has been on their feet hours before the commencement of the exercise.

The colorful parade, presided over by Muhammadu Buhari, was well underway when a bit of commotion broke out from behind one of the parties as some…





