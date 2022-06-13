Democracy Day: Osun civil societies coalition seeks security, free, fair elections





Renew call for redeployment of Osun Police Commissioner

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, coalition of civil societies in Osun stressed the need for government at all levels to double their efforts in the safety of lives and property, as well as guarantee a transparent process, as the nation moves to another election year.

Speaking under the aegis of Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), at the annual June 12 rally in Osogbo, lamented over the state of insecurity in the country, expressing disappointment that 23 years after, Nigerians are still facing hardship in all strata of life.

He said: “MKO Abiola represented Hope for a better Nigeria. It is unfortunate that 29 years after the annulment of June 12, Nigeria is still far from its expected development pedestal. It is so unfortunate that even since the return of democracy, our politicians have continued to re-echo the campaign manifesto of the Shagari regime in 1976, as their agenda for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper