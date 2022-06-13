Electricity: National grid begins slow recovery after 5th collapse in 2022





By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The National Grid has begun a gradual recovery process after it collapsed for the fifth time this year resulting in nationwide power outage.

No reason has been given by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, for the collapse which was reported to have occurred at 6.49pm on Sunday.

Checks on the grid data released by the National System Operator showed that as of 7am Monday, the grid has recovered to 623.20 Megawatts with seven plants in operation.

Omotosho Power Plant was the biggest supplier with 153.80MW followed by Geregu NIPP with 131MW.

Other plants were Alaoji plant 108.70MW, Kainji Hydro 50MW, Paras Energy 42.10MW, 91.10MW and Trans-Amadi 46.50MW.

Vanguard had reported on Sunday that Nigeria’s largest power plant, Egbin Power with 1,050MW capacity was out as generation to the national grid failed to improve.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu had last week attributed the low electricity supply across the country to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper