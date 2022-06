Hajj 2022: Kaduna to airlift 2491 intending pilgrims

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Intending pilgrims from Kaduna state have been urged to adhere strictly to the tenets of Islam while on pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Yakubu Arrigasiyyu stated while addressing intending pilgrims who were undergoing screening at the Hajj Camp in Mando, Kaduna.

According to him, it is important for them to seek relevant knowledge of all hajj rituals so that they can perform the pilgrimage successfully.

“This year’s hajj fare is on the high side, it would not be right for you to converge on the Holy City and not perform the pilgrimage well. It is important that you meet officials who are experienced and knowledgeable to guide you on all the rituals expected of you,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper