‘I never expected it’, says Ayrubber after grand reception in Ghana





Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, better known as Ayrubber, who is TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, has expressed total surprise over the unusually royal-themed reception he received in Ghana during an official trip recently.

AyRubber visited the country with some members of his team for familiarisation tour and collaboration. Since the social media platform became opened to the rest of the world in 2018, the platform has given many young talents across the globe the opportunity to showcase what they can do, and particularly, the entertainment industry in Nigeria has not remained the same.

The visit by the philanthropist and media personality was documented right from the Muratala international airport in Lagos, Nigeria till he touched down in Ghana, and they were shared with his fans on social media.

Ayrubber was then given a rousing welcome by the team in Ghana.

Ayrubber and his team were hosted at the magnificent Kempinski Hotel at the Gold Coast city. He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper