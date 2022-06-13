ICAN disowns AGF over missing N80bn





By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, has distanced itself from the suspended Accountant- General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, over alleged N80 billion missing funds, following a letter from Human and Environmental Development Agenda, HEDA demanding for investigation and sanction.

In a statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive, ICAN, Prof. Ahmed Kumshe, stated: “The attention of ICAN has been drawn to some publications in the media where a group known as HEDA is asking ICAN to investigate and sanction the erstwhile Accountant-General of the Federation being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for corruption.

“We wish to inform the organization and the general public that the former Accountant-General, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, is not a member of ICAN and therefore cannot be investigated and sanctioned by ICAN.

“Our act only allows us to regulate and discipline our members when they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper