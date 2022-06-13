Jettison sentiments that threaten our unity — Oyetola tells residents





Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has enjoined Nigerians to jettison sentiments, which he described as obstacle to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

Oyetola spoke at Aurora Event Centre, Osogbo, on Sunday, during a democracy lecture organized by the Osun State Government in conjunction with the civil society coalition.

Nigeria can rise from the rubble of failures and missteps of yesterday and reach its greatest heights. But to achieve this, we need to jettison the age-old primordial sentiments that continue to threaten our unity, peace, and progress.

“We must galvanize ourselves for the transformation of our land. We must rely on our shared values and the things that bind us together to build a nation and a democracy that will deliver values and the good life to our people and make us take our place in the comity of nations.

The Guest Lecturer, Prof Sola Akinrinade, stressed the need to curb the cost of the government saying the excessive cost of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper