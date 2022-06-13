Just in: Bandit abducts Anglican Bishop, wife, driver in Oyo





By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

SUSPECTED armed bandits have abducted Bishop of Anglican Diocese, Jebba, Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Aderogba, alongside his wife and driver on Oyo/Ogbomoso expressway, on Sunday.

The victims were said to be on their way to Yewa in Ogun state when the incident happened.

When contacted, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the abduction.

Investigation by Vanguard, however, revealed that the abductors forced their vehicle to stop on motion before they were forced to enter another stationed vehicle.

It was further learnt that they were yet to establish link with the relations of their abductees.

Confirming the incident, the Police image maker said the command had launched manhunt for the suspected kidnappers

He said: “On Sunday 12/06/2022 at about 2100HRS, One Rev. Adekunle Adeluwa reported to the Command through an incidented report at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters, Oyo town that at about…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper