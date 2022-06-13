No faction in Benin IPMAN as chairman disowns parallel taskforce





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chairman, Benin branch of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Douglas Iyeke on Monday said there is no crisis in the association just as he disowned a task force against pipeline vandalism purportedly set by a factional leadership of the association headed by Alhaji Abdulhamid Salimi.

Iyeke said that their action was to create an impression of factionalised association whereas he said the issue of faction in the association has been settled by the Supreme Court Judgement of 2018 which affirmed Chinedu Okoro as the president of IPMAN led by Chinedu Okoronkwo.

He said the action of the purported group was illegal which is receiving the attention of security agencies and Edo state government adding that there already exists a taskforce headed by Osaiwian Efionayi.

Iyeke told journalists in Benin City that “IPMAN Benin depot has its taskforce that has been set up from inception when this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper