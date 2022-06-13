Oil market: High crude prices shoot aviation fuel by 121.4% to N620 per litre





lFlight fares driven by demand, supply

lMany passengers take to road transport

By Udeme Akpan, Ediri Ejoh & Prince Okafor

THE price of aviation fuel has increased by 121.4 per cent to N620 per litre in June 2022, from N280 per litre in the corresponding period of 2021, due mainly to the rising price of crude oil in the international market.

The price of crude, currently hovering at $128 per barrel, had stood at about $70 per barrel then, thus costing refiners less to process it into aviation fuel, a deregulated product, that is imported from the global market.

But an investigation by Vanguard, weekend, showed that the current rise in crude oil prices, which is also fuelled by the Ukraine-Russian war, sanction on Russian oil, market instability and speculation, has increased their cost of operations.

Consequently, oil refining companies now incur additional cost in the process of buying and processing crude into aviation fuel, which they pass in form of high…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper