Oyo 2023: Tension mounts in Accord as Ajadi, Adelabu lock horns on authentic party’s guber candidate





How I warned Ladoja not to leave party — Ajadi

Insists he remains party’s flag-bearer

By Adeola Badru

Tension has mounted in Accord Party in Oyo State, just as a former All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant, Chief Bayo Adelabu and Accord Party Chieftain, Alhaji Saheed Ajadi, have locked horns on who will finally contest the governorship election of the state in 2023 on platform of the party.

Adelabu claimed to have clinched the ticket of AP, after he lost in the primary election of APC to Senator Teslim Folarin, a few weeks ago.

The failure of the former APC chieftain to clinch the party’s governorship ticket, forced him to defect to Accord.

His defection to the party aftermath of APC’s primary, has led to a conflict between him and a chieftain of Accord, Alhaji Saheed Ajadi, who is also eying the governorship seat of the state in 2023.

While responding to the claim of Adelabu, who is parading himself as the governorship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper