PVC: Tinubu not responsible for attack on Ndigbo in Lagos — Ebonyi Reps member insists

… Ndigbo are not third class citizens

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. (Comrade) Chinedu Ogah, (OON), Sunday, insisted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu was not responsible for the alleged attack on Igbo residents, who went to collect their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, in Lagos State.

An online platform had reported that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP alleged that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress should be held responsible for the attack on Ndigbo who had gone out in their mass to get their PVC.

Disclosing this in a statement, the APC Stalwart and lawmaker called on the general public to disregard the online publication on the APC presidential candidate, even as he described the news as an act falsehood and sabotage.

According to him, Tinubu has been good to Igbo in this APC-led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper