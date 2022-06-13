Stop displaying wares under bridges, walkways, Lagos warns traders





Removes illegal structures at CMS underbridge

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC, popularly known as KAI has warned traders to desist from trading or displaying their wares under bridges, walkways and other unauthorised places in the state saying the aftermath impedes free flow of human and vehicular movements across the state.

This is just as the agency dismantled illegal structures at CMS Underbridge on Sunday.

The Corps Marshal of the Agency, CP Gbemisola Akinpelu (retd), disclosed this at the Command Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi on Monday.

Read Also:

Two persons arrested for impersonating LAGESC officials

She said this was part of concerted efforts aimed at ensuring the general cleanliness of Lagos environs in line with global best practices.

According to her, the agency had received petitions about the activities of street traders, miscreants around the CMS axis right under Eko bridge and moved into action after an…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper