Umahi warns undergraduates against industrial action, cultism, others as KDUMS matriculates 54 students

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend warned undergraduates of King David University of Medical Sciences, (KDUMS) against embarking on industrial action, cultism and other social vices throughout their stay in the University.

The Governor handed down the warning during the matriculation ceremony of 54 students at the University complex in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The multibillion naira specialized University was built by the state government but taken over the federal government following Umahi’s request.

“I know that the lecturers and staff all over the country have not been treated fairly but we want this institution to be very exceptional. We will also incorporate no strike by students or staff, we will fill the cup.

“I have heard your oath of office but the Ebonyi State oath of office is going to be more dangerous. If you are viewed to be a cultist whether you are a staff or students, you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper