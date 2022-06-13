We can’t close 2.5mmt deficit with frozen fish importation –FG





Licenses 164 fishing vessels to operate on territorial waters

CAADP set to support artisanal fish farmers bridge Nigeria’s fish deficit

FISHGOV project’s funded with $3m to support member states- AUDA-NEPAD

As ECOWAS discloses collaboration with Nigerian Navy in protecting territorial waters

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government, Monday, disclosed that despite importation of frozen fish into Nigeria, the deficit of 2.5 million metric tonnes cannot closed with the current demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes per annum.

This was made known by the Director of Federal Department of Fisheries, Ime Umoh, while speaking with newsmen after declaring the ‘Second Dialogue With Regional Economic Communities (RECS) Implementation Of Fisheries Governance Project Phase 2 (FISHGOV-2) open in Abuja.

According to Umoh, Nigerian fish industry can only produce 1.2 million metric tonnes of fish from industrial, artisanal and aquaculture sub-sectors.

He added…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper