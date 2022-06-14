Abia doctors down tools over kidnap of colleague





By Steve Oko

Doctors in Abia State have announced withdrawal of their services in both public and private hospitals to register their displeasure over the kidnap and continued detention of their colleague, Professor Uwadinachi Iweha.

Professor Iweha was Kidnapped on Sunday 6th June, 2022, around 4:00pm, in front of his house at Umuokpara in Umuahia South Local Government Area.

The doctors had during their earlier protest last Friday, threatened to down tools if after 47 hours their Kidnapped colleague were not released.

Declaring the decision of the doctors Tuesday after a rally and prayer session at the car park of the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, the Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, said the action was to alert the world that the safety of doctors in the state was no longer guaranteed.

NMA argued that there was no way doctors would continue to provide maximum services amid uncertainties…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper