Affordable homes: Lagos provides 4,896 units to new homes owners





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has provided additional number of 4,896 decent homes to beneficiaries of its various housing schemes across the state.

It, therefore, urged beneficiaries to make determined efforts to keep the government-owned property well preserved and properly maintained.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, gave the charge recently, in Alausa, Ikeja, while handing over keys and title documents to new homeowners at the Babatunde Olushola Benson Estate, Ibeshe, and LagosHOMS, Sangotedo Phase I, in Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

According to Akinderu-Fatai: “It is important to be mindful of the need to keep the various homes and estates in good condition to fully achieve the goal of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.”

He noted that the estates have been provided with state-of-the-art infrastructure such as: good roads, drainages, water and sewage treatment plants to make life easier and convenient for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper