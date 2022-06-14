Akwa Ibom residents raise alarm over rampaging criminals





By Chioma Onuegbu

RESIDENTS of Uyo metropolis and environs in Akwa Ibom State have expressed concern over the escalating activities of an audacious band of criminals that break into people’s homes and shops to steal money, car batteries and handsets both during the day and night.

The gangsters, who operate in groups of not less than five, have sent jitters down the spines of inhabitants, who urged government and security agencies to rein in the hoodlums.

How they stole my car battery – Ms. Inyang, inhabitant

A victim simply identified as Ms. Inyang, narrating her experience few days ago, said: “I returned to the house on Tuesday to pick something and return to my office. I parked my car in front of the house since I was not going to stay long before going out again, but few minutes after I got home, it started raining, so I decided to wait for the rain to stop.

“When the rain stopped, I entered my car but when I turned the key to start the engine it did not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper