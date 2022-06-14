APC now stronger, stable, united, after presidential primary – Tinubu





By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has demised fears of internal crisis in APC as a result of the just concluded presidential primary election, saying that the outcome is making the party stronger, stable, and united now than before.

Tinubu gave the assertion at the grand finale of the campaign activities of APC for the Ekiti Governorship election on Tuesday, at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti.

He said going by President Muhammadu Buhari-led government’s developmental strides; it will be difficult for any political party to take over governance from the party at the moment or in the nearest future.

He assured Ekiti people of more development and dividends of democracy if they vote for APC in the June 18 governorship election and the 2023 general elections.

“There is no home without a quarrel. Democracy is full of twists and thorns, hills and valleys; but we cannot burn down the house, I…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper