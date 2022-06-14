Avoid malpractices that could introduce counterfeits, pharmacists told





By Chioma Obinna

As the country battles for an efficient pharmaceutical value chain, Nigerian lady pharmacists have been charged to ensure zero-tolerance for malpractices that could introduce counterfeits in the pharmaceutical system as any functional health system requires an efficient value chain that can ensure a consistent flow of affordable and high-quality medicines for users.

Making the charge at the 2022 Biennial National Conference of the Association of Lady Pharmacists, ALPs, with the theme: “Pharmaceutical Value Chain for Optimal Utilisation: Where are we?” in Lagos, Managing Director of JNC International Ltd and Chairman, Vaccipharm Limited, Mrs Clare Omatseye recalled that about 100,000 people die annually in Africa from fake drugs, hence, the need for ALPs to jointly advocate with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, that all healthcare professionals come together and have a clear and common goal of meeting patients’ requirements for better…





