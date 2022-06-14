BREAKING: Court sentences Abba Kyari’s 2 co-defendants to 6 years in prison





.

….as convicts agree to appear as NDLEA’s witnesses

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced two drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwane, who were linked to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, to six years imprisonment.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by trial Justice Emeka Nite, convicted Umeibe and Ezenwanne on counts 5, 6 and 7 of the drug trafficking charge the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, preferred against them.

It will be recalled that the duo, who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu while attempting to smuggle cocaine into the country, were on March 7 arraigned before the court alongside DCP Kyari and four other police officers- ACP Sunday J. Ubia, Insp. Simon Agirigba, Insp. John Nuhu, and ASP Bawa James.

Both Umeibe and Ezenwanne had upon their arraignment, pleaded guilty to the drug…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper