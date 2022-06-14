Burna Boy: RULAAC condemns shooting, calls for ‘impartial investigation’





RULAAC has condemned what it described has “the unwarranted shooting at Club Cubana” on Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday by one of five police officers attached to Burna Boy resulting to injury on two persons at the night club

According to the rights group, “It is scandalous and embarrassing that in spite of repeated directives by successive IGPs to the contrary, police authorities have continued to assign police officers to private individuals, turning police officers into private guards for wealthy individuals.

A statement signed by Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive Director, RULAAC, Noted that incidence as such demean the image of the Nigeria police.

“This act of privatization of policing for the personal benefit of the senior officers assigning the officers has the negative effect of reducing the public image and reputation of the police as an institution and depleting the pool of officers available to provide security to the public.

“What does one man…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper