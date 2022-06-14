Corruption: Oyedepo blinded by hatred for Buhari – Femi Adesina





Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has accused the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, of nursing hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyedepo had described Buhari’s government as the most wicked and corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

Speaking during a church programme tagged, Special Prayer for The Nation on Monday, June 13, 2022, Oyedepo had lamented the deep suffering unleashed on Nigerians by official corruption.

According to the cleric, the Federal Government claimed to be fighting corruption, but its officials are very corrupt.

He said the N80 billion allegedly stolen by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, would be enough to meet the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

But in a tweet on Tuesday, Adesina said Bishop Oyedepo’s comments were borne out of his blind hatred for President Buhari.

The tweet reads: “The bishop at Ota can’t even get his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper