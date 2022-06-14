Ebonyi PDP primary: INEC report affirms Odii as guber candidate





.

By Idowu Bankole, ABAKALIKI

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has affirmed the May 29, 2022 primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ebonyi State that produced Dr. Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii as the governorship candidate.

This is apart from the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, nullifying the rescheduled governorship primary and declaring Odii as the authentic governorship candidate of the party.

“The primaries were not monitored by INEC, therefore, the rescheduled exercise of June 4 and 5 that elected Senator Obinna Ogba as another gubernatorial candidate and others are hereby nullified,” Justice Fatun Riman said.

In the INEC report, the commission concluded that the governorship primary election of the PDP, held on May 29, 2022 was “successfully held as scheduled.”

The report dated May 30, 2022, was signed by the Head of Department of INEC Elections and Party Monitoring Department in Ebonyi State, C. C….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper