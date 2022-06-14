Gov’ship election: Don’t let me down — Tinubu begs Ekiti people





By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the 2023 election and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described Ekiti election as the litmus test for the next year presidential election, appealing to the people of the state not to let the party down.

He said the party cannot afford to lose the state, the more reason all the warring parties within the party must bury their hatchets and come together to ensure victory for the party’s candidate in the Saturday’s election.

Tinubu was in Ekiti in company of 14 APC governors for the grand finale political rally, for the governorship candidate of the party in the June 18 poll, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Also at the event were former Osun State Governor and first Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and the current National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Besides Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, present at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper