Hanifa’s murder: Court to deliver judgment July 28





A Kano High Court fixed July 28 for judgment in the case of a school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, charged with alleged murder of five-year-old pupil.

The Kano State Government filed five counts of criminal conspiracy, attempt to kidnap, abetment, kidnapping and concealing dead body against Tanko, Hashimu Isyaku, 37, and Fatima Musa, 26, Feb.14.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Usman Na’abba, fixed the date after the Defence and Prosecution Counsel adopted their final written addresses.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mrs Hasiya Muhammad, in adopting her final written addresses dated and filed on May 31, prayed the court to consider the defendants and discharge them.

“We urge the court to adopt our written addresses as our oral argument in this case,” she said.

The prosecution counsel, Deputy Director Public Prosecution (DPP), Mrs Rabi Ahmad, in her final written addresses dated and filed June 6, prayed the court to convict…





