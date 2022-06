How filmmaker, Edgard Leroy who won AMVCA’s ‘Best Indigenous Movie’ award died in auto crash

Barely one month after winning Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), a 26-year-old Cameroonian-born movie director, Edgard Leroy died in a fatal auto crash on Saturday, which happened at the Sagamu area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The rising filmmaker won the award for the Best Indigenous movie (Yoruba) for his first feature film, Alaise, on May 14, 2022 at the seventh AMVCAs.

According to reports, Edgard was heading to a movie location at Ibadan when he was involved in the fatal accident that cut his life short.

His colleague, David Akande, announced the filmmaker’s death on his Instagram page on Monday.

“Good night Edgard Leroy, my brother, friend and partner. I love you.

“On the 11th day of June, 2022, a ghastly motor accident on Lagos Ibadan Expressway, precisely at Sagamu, cut short the life of one of Africa’s fast rising film makers, Cameroonian born Edgard Le Roy Nouke Ngedemon.

“Edagard Leroy who won an Award at the just concluded…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper