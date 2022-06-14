ICPC inaugurates anti-corruption clubs in 68 Osun secondary schools





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has inaugurated anti-corruption clubs in 68 public and private secondary schools in Osun state to stem the tide of corrupt practices in the country.

Addressing journalists during the inauguration at Ataoja School of Science Hall, Osogbo on Tuesday, Chairman of the anti-graft Commission, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, said the step will afford the commission to actively engage youths in tackling corruption.

Represented by Osun State Resident Anti-corruption Commissioner, Alhaji BabaAlaro Shu’aib, Owasanoye, said the commission in its bid to eliminate the social vices has, between 2003 and 2022 inaugurated the anti-corruption clubs in over 2000 schools across the federation.

“It is a great pleasure to address this important occasion of the official inauguration of anti-corruption clubs in 68 Secondary Schools in Osun State. To the Independent Corrupt Practices…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper